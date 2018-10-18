Skip to Main Content
Lawyer in infanticide case to ask for mental health assessment
New

Lawyer in infanticide case to ask for mental health assessment

The case of a Charlottetown woman charged with infanticide was in provincial court briefly Thursday.

Shannon Dawn Rayner, 39, is accused in the deaths of two infants

CBC News ·
The infanticide case will be back in P.E.I. Provincial Court on Nov. 1. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The case of a Charlottetown woman charged with infanticide was in provincial court briefly Thursday.

Shannon Dawn Rayner, 39, is accused in the deaths of two infants, in 2014 and 2016.

She was not present in court Thursday. Her lawyer told the judge he plans to apply to the court for Rayner to get a mental health assessment.

The assessment would determine if Rayner is fit to stand trial, and also whether she could be held criminally responsible for her actions at the time of the alleged offences.

The case is due back in court on Nov. 1.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Brittany Spencer

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us