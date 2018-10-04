P.E.I. infanticide case adjourned due to new evidence

The case of a 39-year-old Charlottetown woman charged with infanticide was adjourned in provincial court today.

Shannon Dawn Rayner is accused in the deaths of two infants, in 2014 and 2016.

Rayner was not present in court today.

Her lawyer asked for an adjournment in light of new evidence that was recovered from her home during a police search last week.

The court did not hear any details of what that evidence is.

Rayner's case is due back in Charlottetown provincial court on Oct. 18.

