Infant formula recalled due to Cronobacter contamination

In rare case Cronobacter can cause fatal infections. (CFIA)

Loblaws has recalled one of its President's Choice infant formula, following the discovery of Cronobacter by Canadian Food Inspection Agency testing.

No illnesses have been associated with this recall. But Cronobacter can cause fatal infections in rare cases, especially in newborns, says the CFIA. It can infect the blood, the nervous system, and the intestines.

The affected product is PC lower iron milk-based infant formula in the 900 gram size, UPC code 0 60383 69839 3, with an expiry date of Aug. 29, 2021. The formula was distributed all across Canada.

If you have this product, it should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

CFIA is conducting an investigation that may lead to the recall of other products.

More from CBC News