Hundreds expected at Indigenous Lives Matter march

What is being called a healing walk for justice in Charlottetown on Friday is gathering a lot of interest online.

The walk's Facebook page has close to 1,000 people expressing an interest.

Sarah Bernard, a Mi'kmaq woman from Scotchfort, Abegweit First Nation on P.E.I., and one of the event's organizers, said she felt a need to do something after two Indigenous Canadians, Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi, were killed by police in New Brunswick.

Bernard said those deaths need to be understood in a broader context, and that it needs to be brought to the attention of Canadians that racism is alive and well in their country.

"It's happening to people of colour in our country every day. People live with these injustices," said Bernard.

"It happens so much to the people that I know, that I love, that are so close to me."

The walk is in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Bernard said. Two weeks ago, thousands marched in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Charlottetown.

Pandemic, heat present problems

The march is going ahead on a day when record heat is expected, and physical distancing restrictions are in place to control the spread of COVID-19.

Bernard said organizations around the province have donated water, masks, and hand sanitizer. There have also been cash donations, and any money left over will go to Rodney Levi's family.

People are being asked to wear a mask, and if they don't have their own they can get one at the march's start point. Physical distancing will be monitored during the march.

The walk for justice starts at the Coles Building in downtown Charlottetown at 4:30 p.m., and will continue through the downtown. Drivers are asked to be aware and travel with caution.

