Team P.E.I. gets energetic sendoff to North American Indigenous Games

Island Morning 9:08 Island Indigenous athletes represent Epekwitk at Indigenous Games 32 Indigenous athletes and their supporters gathered to kick off and celebrate ahead of the North American Indigenous Games( NAIG). It's the largest contingent the province has ever sent. Indigenous athletes are competing in five sports including athletics, badminton, swimming, wrestling, and 3D archery.

Team P.E.I.'s journey to the North American Indigenous Games was off to an electrifying start after an opening ceremony held at Summerside's Credit Union Place Wednesday evening.

Athletes, coaches and parents and guardians celebrated the Island's representatives and their accomplishments in sports so far at the ceremony.

Lynn Anne Hogan, chef de mission for Team P.E.I., said the Games are about more than just athletics.

"While we are there to compete and show our athletic abilities, it's an opportunity to share cultures," Hogan said.

I'm really excited just to make everybody on the Island proud."​​​​​​ - Kennah Brant, Team P.E.I. athlete

The Indigenous Games will take place in multiple venues across Nova Scotia from July 15-23. Halifax, Dartmouth and Millbrook First Nation will host over 5,000 athletes from nearly 760 different Indigenous communities.

This year, P.E.I. will send its largest delegation yet. Forty-seven people including 32 Indigenous athletes, coaches, sports managers and mission staff will go to the Games.

Hogan said she's excited for the athletes to have this experience.

"Our athletes will be loud and proud to show the world what Mi'kma'ki is all about," she said.

"This will be an opportunity of a lifetime for our athletes, and I just want them to be proud of themselves, of representing their communities and all of the hard work they've done."

Athletes ready to make 'everybody on the Island proud'

Participants at the Games will take part in 16 different sports. P.E.I. athletes will compete in five: athletics, badminton, swimming, wrestling and 3D archery.

Kennah Brant is an athlete competing in track and field. She said she's thrilled to be participating.

"It's a big honour, especially knowing that little kids might be looking up to us and that they're going to have this opportunity in a few years as well," she said.

"I'm really excited just to make everybody on the Island proud."

Brant started playing track and field in middle school. It's her first time competing outside of school.

Team P.E.I. will send its largest delegation yet to the Games, which will be held in Nova Scotia. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

She said she plans to give it her all.

"My goal is just to try my best," she said. "We're a pretty small province. But I know that if we try hard, I think we can achieve good things."

Lexis Francis is also a track and field athlete.

"I'm so excited that I have this privilege to go," she said. "My goal is to have fun and try to get in the top 3."

Francis said having the chance to shine a spotlight on Indigenous culture is exciting.

"I'm so happy that younger kids are getting to have this privilege to do it, because when my grandma and my mom were younger, they didn't have this opportunity like we have," she said.

'It's something that you bring home with you'

This year, the Games will feature 16 sports. (Sheehan Dejardins/CBC)

Logen Lewis plans to attend as a youth cultural performer.

This year will be his third time at the Games: he went for wrestling in 2017 and 3D archery in 2019, when he won a bronze medal.

"No matter which game it was, I have a good memory of being with other First Nations — kids my age, elders," he said.

"It's something that you bring home with you and helps you grow as a person."

Lewis plans to perform as a grass dancer at the Games throughout the week.

He said he can't wait for his return to the event, and that he will take advantage of any opportunity to share his culture.

"It's who I am," he said. "It's what I love. And the more I'm able to share, the better."