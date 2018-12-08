Artisan market a chance to showcase Indigenous talent

The Indigenous community on P.E.I. is hosting an artisan market Sunday at Founders Hall in Charlottetown.

It will feature beadwork, drums, dream catchers, medicine wheels, baskets and leather crafts.

Melissa Peter-Paul said Indigenous artisans often have trouble finding a location to sell their work, especially outside the tourist season, so she came up with the idea of the Indigenous Artisan Market "just like they do for the Christmas craft fairs."

"So excited," she said. "It's a chance for everybody to showcase that talent that they have, all the Indigenous people here, you don't see it enough, in craft stores and Christmas fairs, so I'm hoping this will be a chance for everybody to see the talent."

The group had support from the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I., the Abegweit Mi'kmaq Nation and Lennox Island First Nation.

The event will feature 31 artisans. It will start with a smudging ceremony and feature hourly performances by five Mi'kmaq groups from the Island singing songs.

Peter-Paul said it's the first event of its kind on the Island.

The market runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

