P.E.I.'s Indigenous Art Bank still taking submissions

The application deadline for an arts grant program meant to encourage Indigenous artists on P.E.I. has been extended.

Craftspeople looking to get their work into the Indigenous Art Bank of Epekwitk's collection will have until Monday to submit their work for consideration.

The bank was established in 2021 to highlight the accomplishments of Mi'kmaw artists on P.E.I.

Patricia Bourque is a well-known Mi'kmaw photographer and has been reaching out to artists in the community and helping them through the application process.

"[Most Mi'kmaw artists] don't really know what it is or what it's about," Bourque said.

"For the longest time I heard [them say] they don't see themselves as an artist. They've been so busy just making and creating, and it was always a livelihood."

Island photographer Patricia Bourque has been helping people submit their art to the program. (Matt Rainnie/CBC )

The bank has about $10,000 available for the second-ever round of acquisitions. A committee made up of three members of the Island's arts community will be choosing which artworks to purchase based on a series of eligibility criteria.

"We are looking for pieces from professional artists, so basically anyone who's had any kind of specialized training in their field — not necessarily academic — and recognized by their peers," said Mathieu Foran, a cultural development officer at Innovation P.E.I.

"The culture of the Mi'kmaw people is very integral to our culture as well, and we definitely wanted to support the artisans and to share their art with everyone else in the province."

'They're true artists'

Other grants are available for amateur and emerging artists, though these are not connected to the Indigenous Art Bank program.

Bourque said they've seen a wide array of submissions, from graphic art and film to traditional quill art and basket weaving.

"I'm even seeing a seamstress, knitters," she said. "They're true artists."

Most items will be displayed in high-traffic areas of public buildings, with some of it also made available for educational use.

"When I see Indigenous art, it invokes so much pride within myself," Bourque said.

"When we have tourists and visitors here, I love being able to show off our art in those public spaces. Then they know who the First People are here."