Indian River Festival rebrands out of 'respect for different cultures'

The Indian River Festival is changing its name to the Under the Spire Music Festival as it enters its 26th season on P.E.I.

Lindsay Connolly, executive director of the festival, said it's part of work the board of directors started last fall — to come up with a new name, logo and marketing campaign.

"We just felt that it didn't reflect an awareness or respect for different cultures," she said.

"We really want this place to be an accessible festival, a place where music can be for everyone. And we just really want everyone who might even possibly want to come and take in a concert to feel welcomed in our space."

Connolly said it was also about incorporating the word "music" in the name.

She said the words Indian River didn't really connect to the organization's mandate, which is to present the best quality music in an amazing venue.

The summer-long festival attracts thousands of music lovers annually to the historic St. Mary's Church, which is known for its stunning acoustics.