Indian River Festival announces all-P.E.I. lineup for 2021

P.E.I.'s Indian River Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer with a lineup of 11 concerts through the summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing problems for festivals, with many having to cancel entirely. Indian River executive director Lindsay Connelly said it took some determination to make the 25th anniversary season happen.

"It's tough because it's planning for a season that you're not entirely sure will happen," said Connelly.

The festival was cancelled last year, delaying the 25th anniversary to this summer.

Deciding on the artists was the first challenge, with no way to look out into the future and know who might be able to come. Eventually, Connelly said, they decided the best way to celebrate was to feature an all P.E.I. lineup.

P.E.I. choral group Sirens will be among the artists performing at the festival. (Sirens/Facebook)

There was no shortage of talented musicians to choose from, she said.

The season will launch with Rose Cousins on June 25. The 11 concerts, offered every other weekend, will feature close to 20 different artists and a variety of musical genres, from Gordie MacKeemon & his Rhythm Boys to Sirens to an afternoon of opera arias.

Public health guidelines

The St. Mary's Church venue has been approved for two cohorts, so a maximum of 100 tickets per show.

The festival chose to offer concerts every other weekend to provide space for rescheduling in the event pandemic lockdowns or circuit breakers mean shows can't go ahead on some weekends.

Tickets go on sale May 3, with an early bird special offering a 15 per cent discount for the first two weeks.

