P.E.I. grocery stores stock up on rice following India's export ban

Some local grocery store owners on P.E.I. are working to secure their rice stocks following India's decision to restrict rice exports.

Last week, the Indian government announced immediate plans to stop exports of non-basmati white rice in an attempt to protect its domestic supply.

It was a decision that quickly resulted in panic buying across Canada, as customers rushed to buy whatever rice they could get their hands on.

"We are trying to take care of the shock in P.E.I.," said Ramila Agrawal, the owner of The Spice Store in Charlottetown, which specializes in Indian food.

"We are already seeing a surge in pricing, we're already seeing a surge in non-stock availability and we are seeing a lot of panic."

Prices going up

But there's no need to worry on the Island, Agrawal said.

There's still lots of rice available at The Spice Store. Bags are stacked by the front door, in another section at the back of the shop and in the storage area. Plus, Agrawal said there's more on the way.

Based on previous sales, she estimates the store should have rice for several months.

"Our main concern [is] not to create that panic here," she said.

Agrawal says she still has lots of rice available, and that there's more on the way. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

But costs are going up because of the ban, Agrawal said. She said in some cases, prices increased by as much as 30 per cent.

"Consumers are going to feel the pinch of it," she said.

"Unfortunately due to the panic that is happening, the price increase has started on all rice, irrespective of being banned or not being banned."

Global Grocery Store owner Mason Xaio, left, says he's doubling all rice orders to ensure they have enough supply. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

The owners at the Global Grocery Store say they got a glimpse of this panic on Tuesday, when one person bought 120 pounds of basmati rice — which is not included in the ban at all.

"They're scared [that] maybe someday there is suddenly a shortage," said owner Mason Xiao.

"Normally people buy one bag because one bag can last a month for a small family.... They bought some more, like two or three months more."

'We do not want to encourage hoarding'

Xiao said he expects to see more people in his shop looking for rice. He has doubled his supply order to be ready.

"So far so good, but who knows the future," he said.

At The Spice Store, Agrawal is limiting non-basmati white rice to two bags per family.

She said she hopes that reduces panic and helps ensure she has enough for everyone.

"We do not want to encourage hoarding," she said,

"It's only to avoid the whole panic situation from happening, which is not going to help anybody."