Why this couple from India chose to start a business and stay in P.E.I.

Ranjit and Priya Chatterjee are like many newcomers to Prince Edward Island: they chose the Island because they wanted a calmer pace of life.

They'd been living a big-city life in Dubai, a cosmopolitan city known for luxury shopping and ultramodern architecture. But they say they never felt at home there.

"We wanted our home, you know — I'm not talking house — we need our home," Priya said.

"Ninety per cent of the people who are living in Dubai are actually expatriates," Ranjit explained. He said the country welcomes people to work there, but not to settle down, and citizenship is very difficult to obtain.

"Our main idea of migrating to Canada was to look for that stability, that future where we can call it a home and say OK, that is our last destination and we do not want to move any further," he said.

'We really liked the place'

Priya started her career with airlines in India and was transferred to Dubai back when air travel was "glamorous" she said. Ranjit was a hotelier. They met in Dubai at the airport, where she was working.

The Chatterjees say they enjoy working side by side at their new business. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

"This is a love marriage: he is a Bengali guy, I am Sindhi-Punjabi," she explained. After marrying, they both moved to banking for more stable hours, and Priya said their salaries were generous.

"We had a beautiful job, both of us," Priya said. "After a certain period of time of your life, you feel like now you should relax — it's enough of working, having a glamorous world," she said.

As the Chatterjees began researching where to go next, they investigated provincial nominee (PNP) programs across Canada. They said P.E.I. and its program fit them best, especially since Ranjit had a background in hospitality.

They visited Canada three times, coming to P.E.I. in 2016 to have interviews with local officials.

"We really liked the place," Ranjit said. The Chatterjees were taken on a whirlwind seven-day tour of P.E.I. schools, neighbourhoods, government departments, banking and real estate offices.

The PNP program was different then, Ranjit explains: the Chatterjees and others had to show they were capable of investing a minimum of $150,000 in a P.E.I. business. They also had to put down a refundable deposit of $200,000 with the government, with a requirement they stay on P.E.I. for a year, minimum. They immediately became permanent residents of Canada when they landed in Toronto, Ranjit said.

The program gave them a certain amount of time to buy or create a business. After a year in business, they had one year to prove they had run the business locally and spent $35,000 in operational costs such as staffing. Ranjit said the government was "supportive" in that it offers extensions to 18 months or even two years, if the business has not met that requirement.

"And it is not about just because you are coming here to invest and start your business," he said. "One thing very good about the P.E.I. government is they would like to ensure that you are here for residency: it's not that you are coming here because you can invest.

"We knew that we were taking a chance ... and we have no regret," Ranjit said.

No regrets despite COVID-19

The couple and their teenage daughter moved to P.E.I. in July 2018 with a plan to purchase an existing hotel. But that plan fell through, and they had to find another business to invest in or buy.

Priya shows some of the work the shop does: adding logos to dog bandanas. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

They looked for months, especially for a business that was year-round. "We wanted to be busy for 12 months," Ranjit said.

The Instant Imprints franchise came to their attention, and they liked it. The San Diego-based franchise provides custom marketing and promotional materials such as branded clothing, banners, vehicle wraps, business cards and brochures — anything that can be branded. There are more than 70 Instant Imprints storefronts across North America.

The Chatterjees liked it because they both had some experience in marketing, and they say there is no other business in P.E.I. with all these services under one roof.

"These services are being required by everyone, even a house-maker or a professional or a service guy, everyone. There is no person left who doesn't require this service," said Priya.

They signed on and opened for business in Charlottetown in August 2019, with high hopes. Six months in, Ranjit said they were just hitting their stride when COVID-19 hit, ravaging the world's economy and devastating many businesses.

Because Instant Imprints caters to small retail customers, they can create just one item like a coffee mug or T-shirt, or hundreds — there is no minimum order. They said that has brought many small local businesses through their doors.

They have also been able to weather a downturn in business during the pandemic by making things like physical distancing floor stickers and signs, branded face masks and customized hand sanitizer bottles.

"Financially we were affected, but mentally we were very strong, very positive," Priya said. "We never felt like it will go down, or 'why did we start this?' ... no regrets."

Success 'adds value to the brand'

When the Chatterjees signed on, they paid up-front fees of $35,000 for 10 years with the franchise. On top of that they pay monthly royalty fees based on sales, as well as some marketing fees.

Karen, left, and Noel Eustace of Fredericton have been successfully running their Instant Imprints franchise there for a decade. (Submitted by Noel Eustace)

They say the franchise gave them thorough training and access to the equipment they'd need, as well as mentorship from an Atlantic representative based in Fredericton.

Noel Eustace was a marketing professional who started his Instant Imprints franchise in 2012, and loved it. He and his wife worked hard and by year four, he said they were the number one Instant Imprints franchisee in Canada.

"I'm happy they've been able to definitively do it themselves," Eustace said of the Chatterjees. "Their business is continuing to grow, which is absolutely phenomenal."

Eustace said the Chatterjees' success "adds value to the brand," showing other potential franchisees the business is viable. He also collects some small royalties from them.

The Chatterjees said they find the franchise very supportive in helping them with questions about any task.

'Something which moved us'

The Chatterjees live in the Charlottetown community of West Royalty. Their daughter Vee, 17, is a freshman at UPEI enrolled in environmental studies.

The Chatterjees say they are considering starting a second Instant Imprints in Moncton or Halifax in 2022. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

"P.E.I. is very welcoming, you have the sense of belongingness, you know?" Priya said. "It's a beautiful place with wonderful people."

Priya said she was delighted how friendly Islanders are, saying hello as they pass by.

"We have never seen this. In Dubai we never knew like, who is our neighbour," she said. "There is something which moved us."

Ranjit said one of the best things about P.E.I. is locals' support of their business. "We never expected that," he said.

They said they have become members of the local Indo Canadian community, and also network through the chamber of commerce and the newcomers' association.

The Chatterjees said they are now actively looking for other Maritime businesses in which to invest, and say they are considering starting a second Instant Imprints in Moncton or Halifax in 2022.

They are planning to bring their parents to live on P.E.I. too, and plan to become Canadian citizens.

More from CBC P.E.I.