'Goosebumps' felt as India's flag flown at Charlottetown City Hall

COVID-19 restrictions could not dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd Saturday as India's flag was raised at Charlottetown City Hall for what is likely the first time, an organizer said.

About 250 people belong to the Kerala Association of P.E.I., said group vice-president Josily Joseph, but no more than 50 of them could take part in the event.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital registered nurse who moved here in 2013 said she felt "goosebumps" breaking out.

"I feel like I am part of Charlottetown, a part of Canada… I feel that I belong here."

She said the members of the Kerala Association and their families are newcomers to Canada, many of them health-care workers, from the namesake state on the southwestern Malabar Coast of India.

Members of the Kerala Association of P.E.I. gathered at Charlottetown City Hall for a flag raising on Saturday. (Submitted by Kerala Association of P.E.I.)

Saturday's event was marking the 74th anniversary of India's independence from British colonial rule.

'A beautiful day'

"It was a beautiful celebration, a beautiful day and I was honoured to be part of it," said Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown, who attended the flag-raising and took part in an honours ceremony and boxed lunch afterward — all abiding by public health rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The flag raising was followed a day later by events to celebrate the state festival Onam, including a cricket match and family-friendly (but physically distanced) games at Tea Hill Park.

Usually the August festival includes "a big meal, a new dress, a lot of celebrations," said Joseph, but plans had to be scaled back this year due to the pandemic.

Josily Joseph, a registered nurse at the QEH, is the vice-president of the Kerala Association of P.E.I. (Submitted)

Of the Kerala Association, she said: "Every year we plan new things, and whatever we can do for the community, we do it."

Helping other newcomers

For example, they help newcomers settle in, participate in the DiverseCity Festival, and mark graduations of members of their community.

But the flag raising this year was special, she said. "It was super good. It was awesome."

India gained independence from British rule 74 years ago this week, partly as a result of the non-cooperation movement and other efforts led by Mahatma Gandhi.

"They were fighting for it for years and years and years," Joseph said of India's independence. "We were not any more slaves in our own country… I am proud of that. They fought and they won."

