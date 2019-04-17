Why a vote for Andy Clarey will spoil your ballot in District 4

Andy Clarey has withdrawn his name as an Independent candidate for District 4, Belfast–Murray River.

However, Elections P.E.I. says he withdrew too late to have his name removed from the ballot.

In order to prevent people from spoiling their vote, signs have been posted at the polls in the district notifying voters Clarey is not an option, even though his name appears on the ballot.

"It was after the close of nominations," said Tim Garrity, P.E.I.'s chief electoral officer.

That deadline passed April 5 and Garrity said he was notified of the candidate's withdrawal April 10.

"So unfortunately it was after that time so his name will remain on the ballot even though he is no longer a candidate as per his request," Garrity said.

"The ballots have been printed so it would be considered spoiled if somebody did vote for him."

Signs are also posted where voters pick up their ballots. CBC had permission to take this picture. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

No reason given

Elections P.E.I. is also informing people at the voting booths in the area that Clarey has withdrawn.

Clarey didn't give Elections P.E.I. a reason for pulling out of the election at the time he filled out the paperwork, Garrity said.

"No one else has pulled out at this point."

Clarey ran in the 2011 provincial election under the Island Party and received 99 votes, losing the Belfast-Murray River district.

CBC was unable to reach Clarey for a response.

