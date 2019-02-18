Independent bookstores on P.E.I. and in Atlantic provinces thriving

For years, it was thought the bookselling industry was in decline with the arrival of e-readers but it turns out that isn't the case.

Not only are independent bookstores across Atlantic Canada alive and well — but some of them are even growing.

"We're not without our challenges but our business is growing," said Dan MacDonald, owner of Charlottetown's Bookmark.

'Value in supporting local business'

Since he took ownership of the bookstore a little over four years ago, MacDonald said it has seen growth every year, although he declined to provide details on exactly how much the business has grown.

We would go to our meetings and sometimes we wouldn't have enough people to have the meeting. — Lori Cheverie

According to Statistics Canada's latest numbers in 2016, more than $1.2 billion was generated in sales of physical copies of books across the country. Hard copy sales left e-book sales in the dust, which generated about $188 million in the same year.

The sale of e-books accounted for 13.7 per cent of total book sales.

"I think people figured out that they like the physical nature of a book and the other thing that's happened is — people have decided that there's value in supporting local business," MacDonald said.

'The e-book plateaued'

"For a period of five years, e-books were increasing and physical books were decreasing," MacDonald said. But he said several years ago, that started to change.

"The e-book plateaued and then started to decrease."

According to the Atlantic Independent Booksellers Association, booksellers are doing well across the region.

Association president Lori Cheverie said it is encouraging to see growth in the industry.

"Three or four new stores opened in Nova Scotia this year. Another couple are in the works — there's a lot of vibrancy happening," she said.

For booksellers to be included in the association their stock must be comprised of at least 70 per cent new books. Bookstores selling used books exclusively aren't eligible for membership.

Positive trends just starting in Canada

The association has about 18 members but that hasn't always been the case, said Cheverie. In the early 2000s the association's biannual meetings were sparsely attended and sometimes couldn't even happen.

"At that time we would go to our meetings and sometimes we wouldn't have enough people to have the meeting."

But things have been looking up over the last few years, said Cheverie.

"Now, we're bringing in extra chairs."

The number of independent bookstores is growing in the United Kingdom as well as Europe, said Cheverie, and that positive trend is just starting to trickle into the Canadian book market.

'Make our voice heard'

As a result of the industry's upswing the National Canadian Bookseller Association, which disbanded several years ago as a result of the industry's woes, is also looking to be redeveloped, Cheverie said.

"There are enough of us now that we can make our voice heard," said Cheverie.

CBC reached out to other independent bookstores on P.E.I. but they declined to comment at this time.

