'Unprecedented' increase in demand leaving shelves of some P.E.I. stores bare

An unexpected increase in demand for some products has left shelves in some Island stores looking bare as retailers try to keep up.

"When it first started, I think everybody in Charlottetown, P.E.I., were painting their homes," said Jamie Lewis, manager of Home Hardware in Charlottetown. "So there was a lot of backorders and shortages in paints that showed up."

Supply shortages are an ongoing issue at the store as stock in certain aisles has been depleted.

"Things that I've not in 29 years seen shortages of before," said Lewis.

Lewis said he thinks it's because people were at home thinking about what needed to be done around the house, and looking for activities that would get them outdoors.

Our normal supply chains are a little interrupted these days. — Jamie Lewis, Home Hardware

"The one that surprises me the most [has] to be garden seeds and lawn soils and that, like, we always have a good demand for those type things," he said.

"But you'd never think you'd run out of soil, run out of potting soil, like it's almost an everyday item," said Lewis.

In those departments, he said, shelves are looking a little more sparse than normal.

"We're probably stocking maybe 20 per cent less than some of those departments than we would normally have on any given May, June of a normal year," he said.

Jamie Lewis, manager of the Home Hardware in Charlottetown, says he hasn't seen shortages of these items in his nearly 30-year career. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

In addition, the store is also facing some issues getting the products they normally would have.

"Our normal supply chains are a little interrupted these days and it's making it a little more difficult to get the product to the shelves," said Lewis.

He said he's not sure when those issues might be resolved.

"I'm anticipating that this shortfall in some of these products is going to probably go on for at least a couple more months, until some of the manufacturer plants do get back up and rolling full tilt," he said.

Part of a larger trend

Home Hardware isn't the only store that is experiencing an increased demand.

"Across our retail banners, demand for certain categories is unprecedented and beyond what we had projected," said a spokesperson for Canadian Tire in an email to CBC.

"Bicycles, backyard fun products and boredom busters such as trampolines and basketball nets are a few examples where we are chasing supply to keep up with demand."

The spokesperson said any shortages were brought on because the company didn't anticipate the increase in demand for those products.

The same can be said for Home Depot, nationally.

Home Hardware in Charlottetown first started experiencing shortages in paint and paintbrushes. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"On a national level, I can tell you we're seeing increased demand for some items, as you'd expect," said Paul Berto, director of corporate communications with the company, in a statement.

"In terms of our supply chain, while the situation with COVID-19 is fluid, we're prioritizing essential items. Availability of some items may vary store to store, but our merchandising and supply chain teams continue to work to replenish items as quickly as possible."

When Islanders head to Winners, they may notice shelves have fewer items than usual.

"We regret that our stores aren't as stocked as normal. While our distribution centres servicing our stores are operational, it takes time to get our entire network back up and running in a way that helps keep our associates and customers safe," said Lolin Soenardjo, a spokesperson for TJX Canada, the company that owns Winners and Homesense.

