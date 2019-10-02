Islanders forced to relocate for transplant surgery to receive increased financial support

The P.E.I. government has announced an increase in financial accommodation support for Islanders forced to relocate outside the Maritimes to receive transplant surgery, according to a news release.

Beginning Wednesday, Islanders who relocate will receive up to $2,500 per month in accommodation support, the release said.

This is an increase from the previous maximum of $1,000 per month in support.

"Certainly a thousand dollars was contributing to a bit of a financial burden for those individuals that are forced to go to Toronto for this life-saving surgery," said Minister of Health and Wellness James Aylward.

Lung Association applauds increase

Each year, several Islanders need to relocate outside the region to receive life-sustaining transplants.

Islander Lorraine MacKenzie is just one of several people from P.E.I. who have been forced to relocate to access transplant surgery.

Lorraine MacKenzie was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2016. It's a fatal disease that causes scarring in the lungs. MacKenzie's only option is to relocate to Toronto, one of the country's most expensive cities to live in, for a lung replacement surgery. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

While she said she would rather be at her home in Beach Point, P.E.I., she is currently staying in Toronto — one of the most expensive cities in Canada — while she desperately waits for a lung transplant.

MacKenzie was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2016. Several of her relatives have already died from the disease.

She has been lobbying for the increase in financial support for months.

No one should have to turn down a life-saving procedure like a lung transplant because of costs. — Robert MacDonald

In a news release on Wednesday afternoon, the P.E.I. Lung Association said it is applauding the government's decision to increase accommodation support.

"No one should have to turn down a life-saving procedure like a lung transplant because of costs," said Robert MacDonald, president and CEO of the association, in the release.

"We're optimistic this increase should help make that decision a little easier for lung transplant patients who have been struggling with how they would support themselves while living out-of-province during their procedure."

Continued support

Patients who are currently relocated will receive the increased accommodation support this month, the release said.

The money will be made available through the Transplant Surgery Travel and Accommodations Assistance Program, the release said.

We felt as a government it's very important to support Islanders. — James Aylward

The province will also continue to provide transplant patients with up to $1,500 every six months for travel assistance, as well as access to home care, health professional care, medical supplies and equipment and drugs as part of their outpatient care, according to the release.

This is in addition to the $2,500 for accommodation support.

"We felt as a government it's very important to support Islanders and take some of that financial burden away so that they can focus on their well-being," Aylward said.

More P.E.I. news