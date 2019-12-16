With shed, garage break-ins doubling over last year, Charlottetown police look to public for help

The number of break and enters into sheds, garages and other detached buildings has gone up 130 per cent this year in Charlottetown, and police are asking for the public's help to curb the problem.

While both residential and commercial break-ins are down in 2019, according to police, there have been 46 break-ins into buildings like sheds and garages reported this year. That's compared to only 20 in 2018.

Of those 46 incidents, police have only been able to charge three people.

"It's a very difficult offence to catch people doing because it's in the middle of the night and they have the advantage," said Deputy Chief Sean Coombs.

He also said he thinks the people committing the crimes are paying attention to the timing of patrols in neighbourhoods.

"They know when the police are coming around and when not to do the break."

Coombs said that as more people have been securing their vehicles at night, thieves are now moving onto easier targets storing more valuable items.

Right now we don't have the answer to who is buying the stolen items. — Sean Coombs, Charlottetown police

"There's not good lighting and what's going on is they're realizing that there's high-end items such as tools and generators in sheds and sometimes they're only locked with a $5 lock," said Coombs. "So it's an easy break and it's an easy theft to take place."

Items being sold after they're stolen

Police suspect the people who are committing these crimes are on foot or bike, but have a vehicle nearby to store the stolen items in.

Coombs said the break-ins have been happening in different pockets of Charlottetown, weeks at a time, leading police to believe the criminals target one neighbourhood before they move onto another.

As a result, police have been crime-mapping the areas, stepping up patrols and changing their strategies. Coombs said the force is also working with their street crime unit to get more information on who might be committing these offences.

"Right now we don't have the answer to who is buying the stolen items and where they're going and being resold, but that is the reason why they're being stolen, so that's what we're looking into right now."

Buy stronger locks, install lighting

While police have been ramping up resources to catch these criminals, Coombs said it's important people do more to secure their belongings.

Police are asking for anyone who sees someone suspicious around their property at night to give them a call. They also recommend installing stronger locks and better lighting around sheds, garages and other buildings where you might store your valuables.

"What we'd like to do between the police and the community is make this kind of theft and break and enter more difficult to achieve," said Coombs.

