How you can help Islanders get back millions of dollars in taxes

A program that's been helping Prince Edward Islanders fill out their tax forms for more than three decades needs more volunteers.

The Community Volunteer Tax Program, overseen by the Canada Revenue Agency, helped Islanders get back almost $10 million in taxes last year alone.

But the program needs more volunteers to continue.

Desmond Arsenault, a spokesperson for the CRA, said they have been losing volunteers lately.

"We're facing the challenge that some of our volunteers are aging, and possibly moving on to different areas, and perhaps changing organizations," Arsenault said.

"We have some long-term volunteers who've been at it for quite a few years, and maybe they found it's time for a change."

The program particularly needs volunteers in Charlottetown, Summerside, and West Prince.

The CRA will train volunteers and provide them with the software to complete the tax filings. Volunteers just have to be willing to spend time at the community clinics held during tax time.

