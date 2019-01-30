P.E.I. income inequity lowest in Canada

Prince Edward Islanders have the lowest incomes in Canada, but can take some comfort in knowing for the most part they are all in the same boat, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.

The report looked at annual incomes for 2017. It found a median income of $28,870 for Islanders, compared to $36,980 in the country as a whole.

The next lowest wages among the provinces were in New Brunswick ($31,430) and the highest were in Alberta ($44,470).

Statistics Canada also measured income inequality in the report.

It compared how much money people had to make to get out of the bottom quarter of earners, and how much to make it into the top quarter.

P.E.I. had the smallest difference between the top quarter and bottom quarter.

On P.E.I., people needed more than $12,610 a year to get out of the bottom quarter, and $51,900 to reach the top quarter, a difference of $39,290 between top and bottom.

In the country as a whole, that difference was $50,950. The highest inequality among the provinces was in New Brunswick, at $79,180.

