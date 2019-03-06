Islanders with intellectual disabilities star in new online video campaign

Islanders with intellectual disabilities are the stars of a new series of online videos.

"The series is to showcase the benefits of employment as we support individuals with an intellectual disability to be full citizens in our society," said Nancy Anderson, the executive director of Inclusions East.

"Employment is part of that."

Each video tells the story of one employee, along with interviews from their co-workers and managers.

The videos describe how the employees have grown from the experience of being in the workforce.

"There's the financial aspect, there's the self-worth and inclusiveness and then the health and wellness benefits," Anderson said.

"But really and truly, the inclusion is key to the videos."

Encourage other employers

Anderson says the supported employment program helps prepare clients for the workforce and make connections with potential employers.

"Assisting someone to gainful employment in the community, paid at a competitive rate but maintaining a connection with the employer should any issues or additional training be required to maintain success," Anderson said.

"There may be some job coaching or other supports at first but ultimately the person will become independent in their employment."

Nancy Anderson says there have been more than 32,000 views of the four videos that have been released so far. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Inclusions East offers pre-employment training at the Kingswood Centre where they prepare food for a bakery outlet they operate in a local mall and a wood shop.

"For the employer, they get an employee that is loyal, excited to be there and willing to learn," Anderson said.

Inclusions East offers pre-employment training at the Kingswood Centre where they prepare food for a bakery outlet they operate in a local mall and a wood shop. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Anderson says one of the goals of the videos is to encourage more businesses on P.E.I. to hire people with intellectual disabilities.

"By showcasing the other employers and how well it has worked for them," Anderson said.

"The employers are quite pleased to be able to participate and showcase their employees."

'A great guy'

James Larter is featured in one of the video profiles. He has been working at Morley Annear Limited in Montague, P.E.I. for eight years.

"James is a great guy," said Thomas Annear, who has been his supervisor at the trucking company since he started.

"He's a superstar in our eyes."

Thomas Annear says James Larter brings much more to the workplace, beyond his list of job duties, including his great attitude. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Annear says Larter has been a great addition to the company, where he helps wash trucks, put away tools and torque tires.

But he says Larter brings much more, beyond his list of job duties.

"Any day he's in our shop, it's a great day," Annear said.

"He's never one to let us all get down and he keeps up our spirits and really does contribute in a very positive way."

Thomas Annear says James Larter is like part of the family here at Morley Annear Limited. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Annear hopes the videos will encourage more employers in the area to hire clients from Inclusions East.

"It's fantastic, I'd recommend it to everyone and anyone," Annear said.

"Those are the kind of things that we can do as companies and get out there and show our support in that way."

James Larter has been enjoying his moment in the spotlight.

"Everyone says I'm a star," Larter said.

And his favourite part of the job? "I love getting paid."





Anderson says the four videos from Inclusions East have been seen over 32,000 times since December and there are four more videos that will be posted between now and June.

Inclusions East received $5,000 from the P.E.I. government's wellness grant program to produce the video series.

More P.E.I. news