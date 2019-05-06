How a special cookie will make the ferry ride a little tastier — and help a non-profit

Travellers on the ferry between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia will soon be able to enjoy special ferry-shaped cookies thanks to a partnership between Inclusions East in Montague and Northumberland Ferries.

Devon Strang, the business development officer with Inclusions East, said he hopes the cookies will also raise the profile of the non-profit organization, which helps workers who have intellectual disabilities gain valuable skills on the job.

Cinnamon rolls and squares from the Inclusions East bakery will also be sold on the ferries.

"This is a really exciting thing for us," Strang said.

"It'll be great to be able to showcase their talents and capabilities and the quality of the products they make to a larger audience."

Inclusions East had approached Northumberland Ferries about finding work for clients on the boats, and instead came away with a deal to sell the squares and design the cookies, Strang said.

The cookie is currently in the design stage. Strang said they've ordered cookie cutters in the shape of the ferries, and will use red icing to create the Northumberland Ferries logo. All proceeds from the cookies will go to Inclusions East.

"It'll be a real boost to our operation," Strang said. "Any income we can make is a real bonus."

The ferries started running on May 1, and Strang said they hope to start selling the cookies soon.

"The sooner we can get them out of the oven, the sooner we can get them on to the boats."

