Governments assisting in expansion of Inclusions East training centre

Ottawa and the P.E.I. government are contributing to a $3.5-million expansion of the Inclusions East training centre in Montague.

Inclusions East runs programs for people with intellectual disabilities in eastern P.E.I. — including vocational training — to help them become more independent members of the community.

The expansion will include an activity room, a music and art room, a craft room, a meeting space, and accessible washroom facilities.

Inclusions East will be putting about $1 million into the project. P.E.I. and the federal government will contribute about $983,000 and $1.4 million, respectively.

"The training centre will help support an enhanced quality of life for Kings County residents with intellectual or dual disabilities by providing important life skill training," said P.E.I. Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson in a news release.

The new building will expand operations for local youth and enhance the delivery of business skills training programs, the news release said.