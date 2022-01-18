Remote learning 'more harm than good,' says P.E.I. pediatrician

A consulting pediatrician is calling for an immediate return to in-person learning despite the province announcing P.E.I. schools will stay shut until January 31.

"I think school closures do more harm than good," said Peter MacPherson, who works at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

"We know that there are significant benefits of in-person learning and we know from school closures in other jurisdictions during the pandemic that has impacts on children's learning as well as their mental health and physical health."

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer announced remote learning would be extended after the province confirmed 407 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Still, when asked if MacPherson would support a return to class Wednesday he said "Yes, I would have supported it on Monday, I would have supported it last week."

"School closures hurt kids," he said. "We think that the benefits of in-person learning far outweigh the risks."

'It's frustrating'

According to MacPherson, he is seeing more children and youth with serious mental health concerns and he worries some could have lasting impacts.

"We know that children's mental health has worsened significantly during the pandemic," he said.

"We're seeing lots more children with significant mental health concerns who are falling behind academically. And we're seeing children with eating disorders as well."

'I think there's significant concern that some of the mental health and academic challenges that have worsened or started during the pandemic may have long lasting impacts,' says MacPherson. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The Canadian Paediatrics Society has also been pushing to have students in school.

"It's frustrating," said MacPherson. "We have been advocating for a return to in-person learning, both in P.E.I. and nationally."

'Schools are an important place'

MacPherson said serious reactions to COVID-19 are rare in children and teens, plus there are many protocols in place to keep students safe in the classroom.

"Schools are an important place for children, not just to learn but also to interact with their peers, to have social development, to get much-needed supports from other health professionals," he said.

"We would recommend that children and families be immunized against COVID-19 and follow measures such as masking and staying home when sick."

And while he said the public health officer has done a fabulous job so far, he maintains a return to in-person learning is what's best for children.

"I would like to see a return to in-person learning before January 31."