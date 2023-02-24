Woman on P.E.I. approached by man impersonating police officer, RCMP say

RCMP on P.E.I. are looking for a man in a blue SUV who is accused of impersonating a police officer and asking a woman to get inside his vehicle.

On Saturday at approximately 8:20 p.m., Queens District RCMP responded to a 911 call in the Cornwall area about a woman who had been walking her dog along Ferry Road near Pyes Lane.

The woman said she was approached by a blue SUV with a lone male occupant. The man identified himself as a member of the RCMP and asked the woman to get in his vehicle as he had some questions to ask her.

The woman refused to get into the vehicle, ran home and called 911.

RCMP senior communications adviser Scott Ferris said those types of encounters are rare on P.E.I. but "always very concerning."

"It's not something that you would ever want anyone to have to experience," he said.

White male in late 30s

The man is described as white, in his late 30s, with short brown hair and no facial hair.

The blue SUV was last seen heading east on Ferry Road toward the York Point Road.

Anyone identifying themselves as a member of the RCMP should be able to show this badge. (RCMP)

Ferris said anyone who comes in contact with an officer has every right to request identification.

Citizens can request to see the officer's police badge as well as a police photo identification card, which includes a photo of the officer, their name, date of birth and badge number. In an emergency, they can also call 911 and ask dispatchers to verify an officer's identity.

If someone identifies themselves as a police officer, they will usually state their name and rank. Citizens can call the detachment and ask dispatchers to verify the contact.

Under Canada's Criminal Code, anyone convicted of impersonating a peace officer can face up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact RCMP at 902-368-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

It comes at a time when there is heightened awareness about impersonating a peace officer. Just over three years ago, a gunman posing as an RCMP officer killed 22 people in Nova Scotia.