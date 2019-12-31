P.E.I. company launches impeachment soap for American market

The owner of P.E.I.'s Island Potato Soap Company has come up with a new soap he hopes will appeal to some customers south of the border.

Pieter Ijsselstein has produced 600 bars of a peach-scented impeachment soap to inject some humour into the political news coming out of Washington. The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump Dec. 18 for abuse of power and obstruction.

Ijsselstein said he went online to find out if anyone was making an impeachment soap, and when he found people comparing the impeachment proceeding to a soap opera, he figured he was on to something.

"There is lots of references to soap so I thought it would be a neat idea to use that word soap and turn it into an impeachment soap," he said.

Pieter Ijsselstein has produced 600 bars of impeachment soap. (CBC)

Ijsselstein said the response to the new soap has been good, especially with people looking to buy gifts for relatives who are big Trump supporters.

"My son-in-law actually put a sample of it online and immediately got a sale," he said.

Ijsselstein said he isn't political and created the soap as a humorous word play.

Democratic soap?

He's now thinking about whether to create some sort of soap with Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, on the wrapper.

"I'll just see how the impeachment soap goes first," he said.

Ijsselstein said he has a feeling news about the soap could travel fast through social media, and he will be swamped with orders.

"It's amazing how many U.S. customers we have," he said.

"We get orders on a daily basis now. I think we get a fairly large number of tourists from the U.S. and I am pretty sure they are going to snap up this soap very quickly."

