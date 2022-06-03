Brudenell man arrested twice on same day for impaired driving

It started with a report about suspicious driving of a transport truck around noon on Saturday, and continued with a report of a tractor on the highway a few hours later.

RCMP on eastern P.E.I. say both incidents involved the same man, and both led to charges of impaired driving.

The first report came from the Cardigan area. RCMP said they were quickly able to locate the transport truck and pulled it over.

According to a news release, a 64-year-old man from Brudenell failed a roadside screening test. He was arrested and taken to the Montague RCMP detachment, where further testing found his breath samples to be almost twice the legal limit.

The man was released from custody. He was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the transport truck was impounded at his expense, RCMP said.

A few hours later, around 4.p.m., RCMP received another report of a possible impaired driver, this time involving a farm tractor on Route 5 near Cardigan.

When police located the tractor and stopped it, RCMP said the driver was identified as the same man who had been driving the transport truck.

The driver again failed a roadside screening test, said RCMP, and the tractor was impounded at his expense. He was arrested and again taken to the Montague RCMP detachment, where further testing confirmed his breath samples to be over the legal limit, the news release said.

The man was held in custody overnight. He has since been released, and is scheduled to appear at Georgetown Provincial Court on July 28.