'My life will never be the same': Victim, impaired driver speak at sentencing hearing

One of the three passengers ejected from the car being driven by Stephen Paul Collings on Aug. 18, 2019, says her life "will never be the same."

Collings' sentencing hearing took place in P.E.I. Supreme Court Friday, a year and a half after the Kings County man crashed his car while driving impaired, then fled the scene, leaving his three injured passengers behind.

He pleaded guilty in September to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

"The memories of this accident haunt me to this day," one of the passengers told the court as part of her victim impact statement.

"I thought I was going to die… I felt worthless and like my life meant nothing."

The victim, who didn't want to be identified, had to be airlifted to Halifax with life-threatening injuries, including a broken back, brain bleed, and lacerated liver.

She spent 10 weeks in hospital.

"I now have many scars all over my body. It has really affected my self-esteem," she said.

One of the passengers in Collings' vehicle had to be airlifted to Halifax, after suffering life-threatening injuries. She spoke at his sentencing hearing Friday. (CBC)

'I feel very breakable'

The former nurse told the court she had to relearn how to eat and walk, and still isn't able to return to work.

"This has put a strain on my family relationships… Financially, I've had to depend on them a lot… I used to be very independent. Now, if I didn't have help, I'd probably be homeless," she said.

The victim, the only one to speak at Collings' sentencing hearing, said she "gets scared and anxious so easily," particularly when she's in a car.

"I feel very breakable," she said. "I don't like driving with anyone else, because I'm nervous when I'm not in control."

"That's the life I live now because of Stephen's decisions."

Crown wants 18 to 24 months jail time

According to the agreed statement of facts, Collings left the scene after the crash, but was soon located by Island EMS.

Analysis conducted by the RCMP National Forensic Lab in Ottawa calculated that Collings' alcohol reading at the time of the crash would have been 122 to 177. The legal limit is 80.

In court Friday, Crown prosecutor Chad McQuaid said the 41-year-old should be sentenced to 18 to 24 months in jail, followed by a three-year driving prohibition.

"We have an individual here who made a choice. The fault lies solely with him," said McQuaid. "The gravity of the harm suffered by [the three victims] is significant."

'I'll never live this down'

Collings' lawyer Brendan Hubley told the court an eight- to 10-month sentence was more appropriate.

Hubley highlighted the fact that Collings pleaded guilty, and that he's a dedicated father and worker, who is seeking treatment for addictions issues.

"Mr. Collings is clearly remorseful for his actions. He's taken steps to address underlying issues," said Hubley.

Collings apologized to his victims in court, saying he'll 'never live this down.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Before court ended Friday, Collings stood up and apologized to his victims, including the one in attendance.

"I'll never live this down… I really hope your life can get back to as much normal as it possibly can," he told her.

"I'd also like to apologize to the other people involved that night. It started as a fun day with friends and ended tragically. It was a poor decision on my part. I'm glad things were not worse, which they could have been."

Supreme Court Justice Tracey Clements will deliver her sentencing decision April 1.

More P.E.I. news