Driver blows 5 times over legal limit in Scotchfort collision

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision on Route 2 in Scotchfort, P.E.I., Wednesday sent three people to hospital.

The driver provided a breath sample that was nearly five times over the legal limit of .08, or 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh with Queens District RCMP.

"It's very rare to see someone with those higher readings," said Eveleigh.

"It's luckily in this incident that nobody was hurt even more extensively, or even killed."

'The other vehicle tried to avoid it'

The driver who was charged was heading east on Route 2 around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver crossed the centre line and collided with a vehicle going west.

"It veered over into the westbound lane of the other vehicle. The other vehicle tried to avoid it. They did not."

Three people in the westbound vehicle were sent to hospital.

Eveleigh said he has spoken to one of them.

"The person that I spoke to was doing OK. I don't know the status of the other two," he said.

The man who was charged with impaired driving in the collision was also treated medically due to the large amount of alcohol in his system, said Eveleigh.

"We did take them to get treated medically at the hospital before … we put them at the provincial correctional facility, just to ensure their sobriety and ensure they're OK."

The man charged is expected to appear in court Dec. 20.