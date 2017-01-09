Impaired driver tried to get around Santa Claus parade barricades, police say

A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he tried to go around a barricade during the Santa Claus parade in Summerside Friday night.

Members of the Summerside fire department were manning barricades on Water Street for the parade when they encountered the vehicle at about 7 p.m., according to a news release issued by Summerside police.

After speaking with the driver, firefighters called police to report they thought the driver was impaired. The vehicle left the area but police located it in the St. Eleanors area. Police said the man failed a roadside screening test and later provided breath samples that were more than two-and-half-times the legal limit.

He was one of two people in separate incidents charged with impaired driving on the weekend.

The second incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle driving "erratically through the roundabout at Slemon Park," the release said.

The officer stopped the vehicle and the 35-year-old driver, a man from Prince County, failed a roadside screening test.

"He then provided breath samples in excess of the legal limit," the release said.

Both men will appear in court at a later date.

More from CBC P.E.I.