Kings County impaired cases include teen driving 4 friends in truck

RCMP in Kings County have issued a call for better behaviour after four people were charged with driving offences over the weekend.

"We are willing to do the extra needed to avoid COVID — maybe we can start taking these potential life-ending choices more seriously too and stop driving impaired and drive according to posted limits," said a news release issued under the name of Sgt. Chris Gunn.

"You are worth the effort, and so are those sharing the road with you."

All four vehicles involved have been impounded, and court appearances for the drivers are pending in Georgetown in September.

3 teens asleep in bed of truck

The most dramatic incident involved a pickup truck pulled over by police at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Three male teens were asleep in the open back of the truck and one passenger was in the cab with the driver. "All appeared to be under the influence of alcohol," said the news release.

The driver, 16, was arrested after providing a breath sample one-and-a-half times the legal limit. Mounties contacted the teenagers' parents to pick up the passengers.

"RCMP were thankful that they didn't have to respond to a crash involving this vehicle as those in the back would have likely sustained grave injury, or worse, should they have been thrown from the vehicle."

The other incidents involved:

A man, 64, stopped in Three Rivers just after 9 a.m. on Friday, whose sample was measured at twice the legal limit.

A woman, no age given, stopped on Route 4 at 11:30 a.m. Friday, after a vehicle was measured travelling 60 km/h over the posted limit. She was given a speeding ticket and her vehicle was impounded for 24 hours.

A Queens County man, 28, whose vehicle was found at the Three Rivers soccer complex after several calls about erratic driving. A breath sample was measured at twice the limit.

