RCMP reminding Islanders not to drive high following cannabis legalization

Check stops set up in eastern P.E.I. Friday night resulted in an impaired driving charge and the arrest of another driver with a Canada-wide driving prohibition.

Kings District RCMP, P.E.I. Highway Safety and P.E.I. conservation officers worked together on the check points. More than 600 vehicles were checked.

RCMP reminded the public that while cannabis is now legal, it remains illegal to drive while impaired by cannabis. RCMP encouraged the public to educate themselves on cannabis impairment.

In a news release, RCMP said they stopped a 48-year-old Kings County woman, and officers "noticed a strong odour of burnt marijuana and signs of impairment."

According to the release, a roadside physical sobriety test showed further signs of impairment. She was arrested and taken to the Montague RCMP detachment where a police officer trained as a drug recognition expert performed additional tests. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in November.

Police also stopped a 47-year-old Kings County man, who was found to be a Canada-wide prohibited driver. He was arrested and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. He is also scheduled to appear in court in November.

