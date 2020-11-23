RCMP say arrested driver showed signs of 'gross intoxication'

A 37-year-old P.E.I. man was arrested for impaired driving Saturday after police said he showed signs of "gross intoxication."

East Prince RCMP said they arrested the man on Lennox Island after receiving a complaint from the public.

Breath samples indicated his blood-alcohol levels were almost three times the legal limit, police said in a news release.

The driver spent the night at the provincial correctional facility before being released in the morning. He was issued a 90-day driving ban, and his vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Summerside later this year.

More from CBC P.E.I.