Impaired driving charges in Charlottetown up in 2023

Charlottetown Police Services charged seven people with impaired driving over the holiday season, bringing the total number of impaired driving charges for the year to 95.

Last year, Charlottetown police charged 91 people with impaired driving.

Impaired driving charges can result from driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or refusing to provide breath samples.

From Dec. 22 to Jan. 1, Charlottetown police responded to 29 possible impaired driving complaints. Seven resulted in charges and two others are pending toxicology results.

The seven people charged include four men and three women, ranging in age from 19 to 71.

One of the cases awaiting toxicology reports did result in charges for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

On Dec. 28, police said they found a car on MacRae Drive with the engine running and a 43-year-old male driver slumped over the centre console.

During the investigation, police located a can of bear spray, brass knuckles, a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine tablets and other drug paraphernalia.