Collisions, stuck car bring 3 impaired driving charges in Charlottetown

Charlottetown police were busy with impaired driving complaints over the weekend.

The first incident involved a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Kensington Road. No one was injured. Police charged a 52-year-old Charlottetown woman with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

On Saturday night police responded to a complaint of a vehicle hitting a light pole in a parking lot on the Brackley Point Rd.

Police located the vehicle a short time later on Mount Edward Road and charged a 20-year-old Charlottetown man with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Police responded to one other incident before the sun came up.

At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a complaint of a vehicle stuck in a flower bed at the Hillsborough Community Centre.

A 22-year-old woman from Alliston was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

