65-year-old charged with impaired driving after multi-vehicle crash
Charlottetown police say a 65-year-old woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the officer who responded to the call determined the driver was impaired by alcohol and made an arrest. (Pat Martel/CBC)

In a news release, Charlottetown police said they were called to an accident on Fitzroy Street just after 9:30 a.m.

The woman lost control of her vehicle and struck three parked vehicles, police said. 

According to the release, the officer who responded to the call determined the driver was impaired by alcohol and made an arrest. 

The woman has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. 

She will appear in provincial court at a later date.

