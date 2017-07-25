65-year-old charged with impaired driving after multi-vehicle crash

A 65-year-old Charlottetown woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, police say.

In a news release, Charlottetown police said they were called to an accident on Fitzroy Street just after 9:30 a.m.

The woman lost control of her vehicle and struck three parked vehicles, police said.

According to the release, the officer who responded to the call determined the driver was impaired by alcohol and made an arrest.

The woman has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

She will appear in provincial court at a later date.

