Stratford woman pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death

A woman from Stratford, P.E.I., pleaded guilty Tuesday to impaired driving causing death in an accident that killed a cyclist in Kinross.

Norma Jean Hunter, 44, was driving a car that struck and killed cyclist Jacob Simmons, 27, June 12. Citizens and officers at the scene provided first aid, but Simmons died from his injuries.

Simmons was from Mount Buchanan, P.E.I., and was a well-known member of many sporting associations on Prince Edward Island. He was an accomplished basketball player and runner.

Hunter also pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The vehicle she was driving that evening was later located and police took her into custody. A breath test determined she was impaired at twice the legal limit, RCMP said at the time.

The court ordered a pre-sentence report.

The case is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 18.

