Surge in vehicles impounded from P.E.I. impaired drivers

The number of vehicles impounded from impaired drivers on P.E.I. has more than doubled in the past year, and P.E.I.'s highway safety division says it is largely due to tougher new penalties aimed at keeping drunk drivers off the road.

Impoundments jumped from 46 in 2017 to 116 in 2018.

The penalties involving mandatory impoundments changed in October 2017, introducing mandatory vehicle lock-ups for 30 days for first-time offenders.

$600 and up

"You end up having to pay the towing bill, and the monthly rate at the impoundment yard before the vehicle will be released," said Graham Miner, director of the highway safety division.

People don't like that, and they're willing to change their behaviours to avoid that. — Andrew Murie , MADD

Miner said the cost for a first offender could add up to about $600. Getting caught again leads to longer lockups: 60 days for a second offence, and six months for a third.

The same penalties apply to drug impairment as those for alcohol impairment.

Prior to this, a first conviction would lead to a night in jail and loss of a driver's licence for a year — vehicle impoundments were reserved for multiple impaired charges.

'A huge difference'

The CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada, Andrew Murie, sees mandatory impoundment as a key penalty for discouraging impaired driving. It's something MADD suggested P.E.I. introduce a few years ago.

RCMP hold roadside checks for impaired driving on P.E.I. Vehicles of first-time offenders can be impounded for 30 days, at the driver's expense. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Those vehicle impoundment programs make a huge difference," said Murie.

"Having your car impounded even for short periods of time — people don't like that, and they're willing to change their behaviours to avoid that."

Vehicles can now be impounded for any alcohol or drug violation along with a variety of other criminal offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at an accident, multiple offences for driving while disqualified and driving 60 kilometres over the posted speed limit.

'Extra consequences'

RCMP on P.E.I. welcome the extra penalties they can impose to discourage impaired driving.

"Having aids like legislation that lets us take a vehicle, impound it so the person has extra consequences, is something that we embrace," said Sgt Leanne Butler, Operations NCO with Queens District RCMP.

"Anything that will help us combat this problem is something that we use and helps us in our fight against impaired drivers."

