Woman's blood alcohol 3.5 times legal limit, say police

Following a complaint early Sunday morning police in Summerside, P.E.I., say they arrested a woman who was well over the legal limit for driving.

In a news release, police said they received a call about the woman just after midnight. The caller reported the woman appeared impaired and had left the Water Street area driving a vehicle.

Police stopped a vehicle in the Elm Street area and arrested a 32-year-old Summerside woman.

The woman later provided breath samples in excess of three and a half times the legal limit, police said.

No court date has yet been set for the woman, who faces impaired driving-related charges.

