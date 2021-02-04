Summerside driver's breath sample nearly 4 times legal limit, police say

A man from Summerside is facing charges after someone reported him leaving a city restaurant in a possibly impaired condition.

A police news release says the man, 60, later provided breath samples that were nearly four times the legal limit of .08, or 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Summerside police say they received a 911 call early Tuesday evening about a driver who had just left a Water Street restaurant.

The caller described the man, the vehicle, and the direction it was heading when last seen.

The news release says officers found the vehicle and its driver in a Water Street parking lot.

The man was kept in police custody overnight. He will appear in court on impaired driving charges at a later date.

