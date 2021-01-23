Driver hits tree in Charlottetown yard

Charlottetown Police say a 32-year-old Summerside man faces impaired driving charges in connection with a car crash early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home on the Lower Malpeque Road in the area of the Royalty Road at 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, there was a vehicle that had crashed onto the front lawn of a home in the area.

"It appeared the vehicle had left the roadway, struck a power pole, and then struck a tree on the front lawn of the private residence," said Sgt. David Flynn.

The driver of the vehicle provided a breath sample at three times the legal limit. The man was arrested and spent the night in jail.

"It's obvious that alcohol was definitely a contributing factor in the collision," said Flynn.

Police say he was released this morning and will be charged.

A traffic reconstructionist was also called in the early hours of the morning, as well Maritime Electric, which restored power to affected residents.

Flynn said the homeowners were home at the time of the incident.

"I would imagine they got a shock when they looked out the front window," he said.

"We're fortunate enough that it was a single-vehicle collision and nobody was injured in this accident."

Police said the man will have a future court date and the investigation is ongoing.

