Woman who crashed car into house jailed

A Charlottetown woman who crashed her car through the wall of a home in Montague, P.E.I., has been sent to jail.

Katelyn Ann Jennings, 28, will serve 80 days in jail for driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

The crash happened early on a Sunday morning in June. There were people inside the house at the time but they weren't injured. The woman and a passenger in the car had minor injuries.

Jennings was sentenced last week in court in Georgetown. She is prohibited from driving for two years.

