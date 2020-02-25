Two impaired snowmobilers nabbed in Kings County 

Two men on snowmobiles were given seven-day suspensions and had their machines impounded during a patrol on Saturday evening, say P.E.I. RCMP in a release.

Kings District RCMP and P.E.I. conservation officers were doing a special patrol focused on snowmobile licensing, proper equipment use and public safety when they checked two men on sleds around 9 p.m. in the Cardigan area.

In the release, the RCMP said the drivers, 34 and 37 respectively, showed signs of drinking alcohol and police conducted roadside alcohol tests, the release said.

The 37-year-old was also arrested for driving while prohibited under the Criminal Code.

Police said the man was processed and released.

Impaired snowmobilers charged during safety checks - Officials urge drivers of snowmobiles and ATV's to enjoy the outdoor activities without impairment - you are a danger to yourself and others when you drive impaired.... no matter what you drive! <a href="https://t.co/SdJHNedV6P">https://t.co/SdJHNedV6P</a> <a href="https://t.co/fmHEHcdJCg">pic.twitter.com/fmHEHcdJCg</a> —@RCMPPEI

He will appear in March in provincial court in Georgetown.

"Your reaction time is slowed and you are a danger to yourself and others when you drive impaired," police reminded in the release.

