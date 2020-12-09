2 charged following separate complaints of possibly impaired drivers leaving liquor stores

Police on P.E.I. have laid charges following two separate complaints of impaired driving on Saturday.

According to separate media releases, both cases occurred in broad daylight and involved people who recently left a liquor store.

Charlottetown

Charlottetown police said a 75-year-old woman was charged with refusing to provide a breath sample.

In a news release, police said they responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver leaving the liquor store on Pond Street at 11 a.m.

The vehicle was located and pulled over on Kirkwood Drive. Police "determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol and arrested," the release said.

The woman will appear in provincial court at a later date.

Montague

Later that afternoon, Kings District RCMP said they received a complaint regarding a man in the Montague liquor store parking lot who appeared impaired.

The 49-year-old man was found at a separate location and arrested for impaired driving, a news release said. The driver provided a breath sample more than two times the legal limit.

RCMP said he was released from custody, issued a 90-day driving prohibition, had his vehicle impounded for 30 days and is scheduled to appear in court in April.

"Stopping impaired driving requires a team effort and RCMP are grateful to those responsible enough to call when a dangerous driver is sighted," said the release.

"Together let's stop impaired driving."

