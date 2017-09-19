Provincial immigration office to open in Summerside

Summerside will have its own provincial immigration office by the end of the year.

In a news release, the province said the new office will improve access to services for newcomers and employers in the region.

Currently there's only one immigration office on P.E.I., in Charlottetown, a government spokesperson said in an email.

The new office will be located at 268 Water St. and will have five employees.

A bilingual employer outreach and marketing officer.

A program officer to provide information to employers and newcomers about program eligibility.

A senior program officer to manage the office and maintain the integrity of immigration programs.

Two integrity officers to process files and deter fraud.

Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay said immigration plays an important role in the overall growth and success of P.E.I., in the release.

"Newcomers are working when they arrive and many are young adults with young families, which bring positive changes to our province," MacKay said. "An office of immigration in Summerside encourages more of this growth in Prince County."

Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart said the city is excited to have the office opening this year.

"The collaboration between municipal and provincial governments to create this office means people will have easier access to services, and immigration in the Summerside area will be strengthened," Stewart said in the release.

