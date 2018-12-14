P.E.I. immigration fraud case stayed

There has been a stay of proceedings in a P.E.I. immigration case.

Brother and sister Yi Zhong and Ping Zhong were charged in May. They were alleged to have counselled provincial nominee program immigrants to P.E.I. to provide a Charlottetown residential address, a motel owned by the siblings, to officials even though the immigrants did not live there.

Federal Crown prosecutor Caroline Lirette said she has a duty to assess the "reasonable prospect of conviction and the public interest."

Family members wept openly in a mix of joy and anger: joy that the case was stayed, anger over what the Zhongs have been through for the past three years.

Ping Zhong told reporters this case has damaged her and her brother's reputation and their business, adding that the story has been circulating in China. She said she is angry that she and her brother were not give the opportunity to take the stand to speak in their own defence.

Immigration officials had alleged 566 PNP immigrants used the motel as an address from 2008 to 2015, and said nearly all were granted permanent residency.

The stay means the Crown has one year to recommence the proceedings.

