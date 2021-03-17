Pandemic effects will be lasting for immigrants, study suggests

Challenges already faced by immigrants on P.E.I. were made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada has found.

The association surveyed around 500 immigrants, asking about subjects such as mental health, access to healthcare, housing issues and financial concerns.

Project lead Melanie Bailey said respondents reported an increase in mental health needs and difficulties with the cost and supply of housing.

"The pandemic exacerbated pre-existing challenges most certainly, and really opened our eyes to a number of areas," said Bailey.

"We were able to step in and build services around [those that] will support our immigrant community post-pandemic."

Bailey said the impact of the pandemic will be felt for some time, and the association will be focusing on those issues identified in the survey.

The group will also be looking at ways of partnering with the broader community to continue developing programming, she said.

