Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre remains closed following illness

The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre remains closed while the investigation into what caused an illness at the facility over the weekend continues.

The centre was closed Monday morning after people who visited the facility Sunday fell ill, many reporting to the hospital with excessive headaches, coughing, shortness of breath and wheezing.

Rink manager Adam MacLennan said the exact cause still isn't clear but he believes officials are getting close to nailing it down.

"I do know they did start with the furnace and the burner. They have been working on that all morning," he told CBC News on Tuesday.

Nitrogen dioxide suspected

In an email, officials with P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office said a report was received Monday morning of people with respiratory symptoms presenting at the emergency department. The email said early indications suggested the illness was likely related to a blockage in the boiler causing elevated levels of nitrogen dioxide.

An efficiency test will be conducted to make sure the burner is functioning properly and additional air-quality tests will be conducted on Wednesday, MacLennan said.

"As long as the burner passes its inspection, its service inspection, as well as the air quality is good we believe we will be able to pinpoint the problem 100 per cent to the furnace and the burner."

MacLennan said the rink was closed Tuesday and will likely be closed Wednesday, but he's hopeful the facility will reopen Thursday and be ready for a busy weekend.

"We would like to have it open for the weekend again," he said. "We'd like to have it open, but you know, we can't open it until it is safe."

