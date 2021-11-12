Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

Illegal fireworks start fire, narrowly miss bystanders, say police

Charlottetown police are investigating an illegal fireworks display in a city park on Tuesday.

Brush fire started in park

CBC News ·
(Google Street View)

Charlottetown police are investigating an illegal fireworks display in a city park on Tuesday.

At about 7 p.m. police were called by the Charlottetown fire inspector to J. Frank MacAuley Park, in the Parkdale neighbourhood, who was responding to a complaint.

According to a news release, police were told three people had been setting off fireworks illegally. The fireworks nearly struck other people nearby and started a small brush fire.

The fire inspector put out the brush fire.

Police are asking anyone with any knowledge of the incident to contact them or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now