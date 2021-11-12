Illegal fireworks start fire, narrowly miss bystanders, say police

Charlottetown police are investigating an illegal fireworks display in a city park on Tuesday.

At about 7 p.m. police were called by the Charlottetown fire inspector to J. Frank MacAuley Park, in the Parkdale neighbourhood, who was responding to a complaint.

According to a news release, police were told three people had been setting off fireworks illegally. The fireworks nearly struck other people nearby and started a small brush fire.

The fire inspector put out the brush fire.

Police are asking anyone with any knowledge of the incident to contact them or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.