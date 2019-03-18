Îles de la Madeleine ferry returns to P.E.I. port

The Îles de la Madeleine ferry, which connects the Quebec archipelago in the Gulf of St. Lawrence to the rest of Canada, has resumed service out of Souris, P.E.I.

On March 6 heavy ice forced the ferry to change its route to North Sydney, N.S.

The coast guard reported low temperatures and a northwest wind were piling ice up against Cape Breton, and it was no longer safe for the ferry to enter the Northumberland Strait even with the assistance of an icebreaker.

In the winter months CTMA operates the ferry three times a week.

