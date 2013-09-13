P.E.I. getting IHOP some time in next 6 years

P.E.I. will be getting an IHOP restaurant within six years, but the company does not know when or where.

Dine Brands International owns IHOP, which is short for International House of Pancakes. It announced today it plans to build five restaurants in Atlantic Canada.

"It has always been our dream to be from sea to shining sea as they say," said Craig Hoffman, director of communications for Dine, in an interview with CBC News.

Hoffman noted that IHOP first opened in Canada 50 years ago, and that Canada is IHOP's oldest and first international market.

First IHOP in Moncton

The company said it has reached an agreement in principal with the Corey Craig Group, a Moncton, N.B.-based developer, to hold the IHOP franchise for the region.

Hoffman said he expects the first restaurant in the region to open in Moncton later this year.

"Most of our deals are structured over several years, but we don't usually commit all locations within those six years — we start with one and then we build," he said. "I will keep you posted as soon as we know."

In a news release Dine noted it is also actively seeking qualified franchisees to bring IHOP to the Greater Toronto Area and Quebec.

The chain has been serving up its famous pancakes and other offerings for 60 years.

More P.E.I. news